约翰.穆勒：对遏制政策的质疑：未曾战胜冷战，何以制胜中国？

【编者按：约翰.穆勒 (John Mueller) 是俄亥俄州立大学政治学荣休教授，现任卡托研究所（Cato Institute）高级研究员。《外交事务》（Foreign Affairs）9月21日刊出穆勒一篇题为《对遏制政策的质疑：未曾战胜冷战，何以制胜中国？》(The Case Against Containment: The Strategy Didn’t Win the Cold War—and It Won’t Defeat China) 的文章。穆勒认为，在冷战时期，美国对苏联的遏制策略(containment)并未助其获胜，未来也不太可能通过类似策略来打败中国。这与迈克尔·贝克利在《缓和的妄想》一文中大力支持遏制策略的立场截然不同。穆勒还在文章中写道，苏联之所以垮台，是因为其自身的错误和弱点。同样的，美国现在并没有采取遏制策略的必要，只需要耐心等待，让陷入困境的中国“自己犯错”。他对中国未来发展的不看好也和本站近日编译的《美国无法遏制中国的崛起》一文对中国崛起的积极态度形成鲜明对比。本站旨在呈现对中美外交政策不同的声音，因此摘要和翻译了穆勒的主要论点，以飨读者。】
高估的政策
遏制政策的起源可以追溯到1947年发表在《外交事务》杂志上的文章《苏联行为的根源》，作者署名“X”，实际上是时任美国国务院政策规划局局长的乔治·凯南（George Kennan）使用的化名。凯南认为美国必须是对苏联的扩张倾向进行长期、耐心、坚定和警惕的遏制。他希望，这会迫使苏联在追求意识形态扩张的方面受挫，从而变得更加友好和包容。然而，在X文章之后的几十年里，遏制政策除了激发了一些失败的代理战争外，如猪湾入侵和越南战争，似乎没有阻止多少国家转向共产主义。事实上，更多的是苏联自身的错误和弱点导致了其崩溃。在冷战期间，美国外交政策的主要问题是试图做得太多，而不是太少。
遏制政策在冷战时期并不特别成功，如今用于对抗中国也不太可能取得好的效果。就像昨日的苏联一样，今天的中国正是他们自己最大的敌人。现在，美国的关键并不是寻找方法平衡崛起的中国，而是要让这个陷入困境、也许正在衰落的国家自己犯错。
耐心是优点
在决定是否对中国采取类似遏制政策的问题上，美国首先值得考虑的是，这个国家是否像苏联那样构成了威胁。中国现在总体GDP排名第二（尽管人均GDP排名第78位），似乎正在争夺国际舞台上的重要位置。为实现这一目标，中国正不断加强其军事力量，并通过“一带一路”向各国提供贷款以扩大其影响力。同时，中国还采取“战狼外交”的策略，动用经济和军事实力对他国施加压力。然而，中国并不像苏联那样形成了对西方意识形态的挑战。中国曾试图协助其他专制的腐败政权更好地维持其权力，但这与传播意识形态并没有什么相似之处。此外，除了台湾的统一和解决部分边界和周边海域争端的问题外，中国似乎并没有太多领土野心。
对中国来说，最令人担忧的问题和苏联当年所经历的相似，即不断加剧的一系列国内挑战。这些问题主要源自领导者对于政治控制，而非经济发展的重视和强调。由此引发的问题多种多样：普遍存在的腐败、环境状况的恶化、经济增长的减速、政府政策的频繁波动（包括突然取消的“清零政策”），企业效率的低下、统计数据的虚假、人口的老龄化、生产能力过剩、青年人飙升的失业率、不断增加的债务负担、房地产市场的泡沫化、民族问题的不稳定、保护主义政策的盛行、西方投资者的疏远，以及对公民自由的不断限制。此外，社会上似乎还存在着对国内领导层信心和信任度下降的趋势，这种变化可能对中国政权带来严重并长期的后果。
此外，近年来，中国为了“大国崛起” 所做的努力似乎毫无成效。中国不仅没有赢得那些曾对其寄予厚望的国家的顺从，反而在西方国家以及澳大利亚、印度、印度尼西亚、日本、韩国和越南等国家激起了怨恨和戒心，将自己一些重要邻国进一步推向了美国的怀抱。而备受瞩目的“一带一路”正陷入债务危机，贷款支出从2016年的750亿美元降至2019年的40亿美元。
鉴于中国存在的诸多问题，遏制政策几乎没有必要。事实上，采用遏制政策很可能会加剧，而不是缓解，中国领导人普遍持有的美国正在打压中国经济增长的想法。许多人担心这可能会导致中方采取更加激烈的行动。然而，中国的大多数扩张举措与武力无关。正如前美国外交官傅立民（Charles Freeman）所说：“没有任何军事手法可以应对（中国）建立在非暴力的商业和航海扩张基础上的大战略。“
另一种选择是等待中国逐渐软化，虽然这可能需要相当长的时间。尽管中国目前处于衰退期，但仍有相当多的自由主义成分存在。美国可以采取这种耐心的政策，同时谨慎地，尽可能从中国的经济规模和问题中获益。此外，美国还应继续坚守数十年来一直持有的策略，即只要台湾不主动宣布独立，它实际上就是独立的。如果美国可以声称自己是一个不可或缺的国家（暗示其他国家都是可有可无的），那么为什么中国不能沉浸在这种自我陶醉但实际上毫无实际意义的宣称中呢？
冷战的教训并不在于持续遏制以削弱对手的意志和实力。它在于退避三舍、保持冷静，让对手体制内的矛盾不断恶化。现为政府高官的库尔特·坎贝尔（Kurt Campbell）和伊莱·拉特纳（Ely Ratner）在2018年发表在《外交事务》上的一篇文章中明确指出，“美国总是过于自信地认为自己有能力决定中国的未来。“与其重复这种错误的做法，决策者们可以铭记拿破仑·波拿巴的一句格言：“永远不要在敌人犯错时打断他。“
原文摘要：
The Case Against Containment: The Strategy Didn’t Win the Cold War—and It Won’t Defeat China
By John Mueller
AN OVERRATED STRATEGY
The quintessential intellectual presentation of containment remains “The Sources of Soviet Conduct,” published in Foreign Affairs in 1947 under the byline “X,” a pseudonym for George Kennan, then the State Department’s director of policy planning. Accordingly, Kennan argued that the “main element” of U.S. policy “must be that of a long-term, patient but firm and vigilant containment of Russian expansive tendencies.” In the long run, he hoped, the Soviets would grow frustrated in their drive for ideological expansion and become less hostile and more accommodating. In the decades after the X article, containment, beyond inspiring such failures as the Bay of Pigs invasion and the Vietnam War, seems to have prevented few countries from turning communist.
Containment was not particularly successful during the Cold War, and it is also unlikely to work well against China today. In reality, more than anything else, it was the Soviet Union’s own errors and weaknesses that caused its downfall. The main problem with U.S. foreign policy during the Cold War was that it tried to do too much, not too little. And like the Soviet Union yesterday, China today is its own worst enemy. As with last time, the key now is not so much to search for ways to balance against the rising hegemon. It is to let this troubled and perhaps declining country make its own mistakes.
PATIENCE IS A VIRTUE
In determining whether to apply something like containment to China, it’s worth asking first if the country is anywhere near as menacing as the Soviet Union. China, now in second place in total GDP (although 78th in per capita GDP), does seem to beseeking a spot at center stage. As part of this quest, it is building up its military and has sought to gain influence by lending money through its Belt and Road Initiative to an array of other countries and by engaging in “Wolf Warrior” diplomacy, using economic and military muscle to badger and bully. Meanwhile, the Chinese leader has been adept at working his way into unchallenged one-man rule in China and at embedding himself at the center of a compliant echo chamber.
But China doesn’t present the same kind of ideological challenge as the Soviet Union. It has sought to aid other authoritarian kleptocracies to better maintain their hold on power, but that is hardly the same thing as spreading an ideology. Moreover, China does not seem to have much in the way of territorial ambitions beyond reincorporating Taiwan at some point and settling disputes over parts of its border and over the surrounding seas.
Most troubling for China, as it was for the Soviet Union, is its growing set of domestic difficulties. Most of them derive from Xi’s determination to prioritize control by the antiquated and kleptocratic Chinese Communist Party over economic development. The list of resulting problems is nearly endless: endemic corruption, environmental degradation, slowing growth, capricious shifts in government policies (including the abruptly canceled “zero COVID” policy), inefficient enterprises, fraudulent statistical reporting, a rapidly aging population, enormous overproduction, huge youth unemployment, increasing debt, a housing bubble, restive minorities, protectionist policies, the alienation of Western investors, and a clampdown on civil liberties. There also seems to be something of a decline in confidence in, and in the credibility of, the Communist Party’s dictates, a change that could have dire long-term consequences for the regime.
Moreover, China’s efforts in recent years to be treated as a great power have been remarkably unproductive. Rather than generating admiration or obedience from countries that once wished it well, resentment and wariness have soared not only in the West but also in Australia, India, Indonesia, Japan, South Korea, and Vietnam, pushing some of these important neighbors further into the arms of the United States. And the much-touted Belt and Road Initiative is wallowing in unpaid debt, with loan outlays cut from $75 billion in 2016 to $4 billion in 2019. Given China’s many weaknesses, a policy of containment is scarcely called for. Indeed, it would likely fuel, not allay, the common motivating belief among Chinese leaders that Washington is out to stop their country’s economic growth—something that many fear might cause them to lash out. Most of China’s expansionist moves have nothing to do with force, however. As the former U.S. diplomat Chas Freeman has put it, “There is no military answer to a grand strategy built on a nonviolent expansion of commerce and navigation.”
The alternative is to wait (perhaps for a rather long time) for China to mellow; although currently in eclipse, there is a substantial liberal element in China. This policy of patience could be pursued while warily seeking to profit from China’s economic size and problems to the degree possible. The United States should also continue to maintain the decades-long charade in which Taiwan is effectively independent as long as it doesn’t say so. It might also humor China by welcoming it into the global leadership club as if that had some tangible meaning.If the United States can declare itself to be the one indispensable nation (suggesting that other nations are, well, dispensable), why should China be denied the opportunity to wallow in such self-important and essentially meaningless proclamations?
The lesson of the Cold War is not about the value of persistent containment in breaking your adversary’s will and sapping its power. It is about the wisdom of standing back, keeping your cool, and letting the contradictions in your opponent’s system become apparent. In a 2018 article in Foreign Affairs, Kurt Campbell and Ely Ratner (both now members of the Biden administration) opened by observing that “the United States has always had an outsize sense of its ability to determine China’s course.” Instead of repeating that misguided approach, policymakers might keep in mind an apt maxim from Napoleon Bonaparte: “Never interrupt your enemy when he is making a mistake.