近日，陈繁昌 (Tony Chan)、本.哈伯格 (Ben Harburg)、马凯硕 (Kishore Mahbubani)在美国《外交政策》(Foreign Policy) 上共同发表了一篇题为《美国无法遏制中国的崛起，也无需再尝试》(America Can’t Stop China’s Rise: And It Should Stop Trying)的文章。作者们认为，美国近年对中国采取的科技制裁政策并没能阻止中国的技术发展，特别提到了华为Mate 60 Pro作为例证。相反，这些制裁措施可能会对美国自身的科技产业和经济造成负面影响。他们强调了中美科技交流和合作的重要性，认为这有助于共同应对全球性挑战，如气候变化、大流行和能源需求。本站特提炼和编译此文的中心论点以飨读者。
毫无疑问，美国政府已经明确决定要遏制中国的经济崛起，尤其是在科技领域。尽管拜登政府否认这一点，但他们并没有撤销特朗普政府在2018年对中国征收的贸易关税。此外，他们还试图通过禁止芯片、半导体设备和特定软件的出口来加大对中国的压力，并说服荷兰和日本等盟友效仿他们的做法。关键问题是，美国能否在这一系列努力中取得成功？答案很可能是否定的。幸运的是，美国仍有机会重新调整其对华政策，朝着更有益于美国和全球的方向前行。
在历史上，打压中国科技发展的努力通常以失败告终。举例来说，1993年，克林顿政府试图限制中国获得卫星技术。然而，今天的中国已经在太空中拥有约540颗卫星，并正在推出与Starlink竞争的项目。同样的情况也适用于GPS系统。当美国在1999年限制中国获得其地理数据系统时，中国选择建立了自己的北斗全球导航卫星系统（GNSS）系统。在某些方面，北斗系统甚至比GPS更出色。而在上世纪50年代和60年代，当苏联拒绝向中国提供核武器技术支持时，中国也启动了自己的“曼哈顿计划”，并于1964年成功进行了第一次核武器试爆。
美国限制中国芯片进口的措施对美国大型芯片制造公司造成的损害甚至可能比对中国的影响更大。中国是全球半导体产品消费最大的国家。根据美国商会的数据，2019年中国企业从美国公司进口了价值705亿美元的半导体产品，占这些公司全球销售额的约37%。一些美国公司有大约一半的收入来自中国。中国市场的巨额盈余被投入到研发工作中使美国芯片公司保持领先地位。美国商会估计，如果美国政府完全禁止向中国厂商销售半导体产品，美国公司将损失830亿美元的年度收入，裁员12.4万人。他们还需要将年度研发预算削减至少120亿美元，资本支出减少130亿美元。美国面临的短期威胁是失去支撑其创新领导地位的关键收入，而中国也将不可避免地建立自己的全面半导体生态系统。尽管美国对华为实施了严格的制裁，华为依旧在今年推出了搭载国产5G芯片和操作系统的Mate 60 Pro。这一事实表明，美国试图阻止中国的技术增长和发展的政策是非常不明智的。
其次，拜登政府采取的许多针对中国的措施也未充分考虑到中国进行反制的能力。中国于7月禁止镓和锗出口只是一个警告，提醒美国（及其盟友）中国在稀土和关键金属领域的主导地位。中国几乎垄断了镁、铋、钨、石墨、硅、钒、氟石、碲、铟、锑、重晶石、锌和锡的加工，也主导了对未来技术发展至关重要的材料的中游加工 （例如锂、钴、镍和铜，这些材料对于全球快速发展的电动汽车行业至关重要）。在当前的“你打我还手”的局势下，中国将开始对美国的技术和资本出口限制作出反制，利用原材料输入（稀土）和需求（收入生成）这两个关键性筹码向美国施压。
毫无疑问，美国一直以来采取的制裁策略既未能阻止中国的技术发展，又未能在任何重大程度上影响中国的行为，而且大多数国家都不认为跟随这一策略符合他们的利益。然而，一个根本性的问题在于，即使制裁已被证明无法实现美国的政策目标，美国的内政将迫使决策者们继续对中国采取强硬的态度，而不是更务实的立场。美国政府的手被束缚住了。因此，现在是美国对其外交政策重新进行重大评估的时候了。
在解释拜登政府的对华策略时，安东尼·布林肯在2022年5月曾这样表述：“我们将充满信心地竞争；在可能的领域展开合作，也在必要时进行争夺。” (“we’ll compete with confidence; we’ll cooperate wherever we can; we’ll contest where we must.”) 我们同意这样的观点。与其削弱自身利益，助长地缘政治和经济竞争，美国应该采取更明智的科技政策：将焦点放在那些可以持续地支持和拓展美国的创新领导地位的举措上，同时有针对性地消除特定国家的安全威胁。
在美中科技竞争的舞台上，摒弃“零和博弈”的想法，建立一种可持续的合作体系，这对于两国乃至整个人类都是有益的。许多西方国家无法在没有中国的参与下实现减排目标，因为中国拥有太阳能、风能和电池电源等领域的众多专利和核心技术。联合研究项目、临床试验和数据共享对于解决像癌症这样的全球慢性健康问题至关重要。“脱钩”的技术体系不仅会阻碍进步，还会带来由于平行发展和单边监管而滋生的根本性风险。以一种开放的态度来欢迎中国的科技人才来美国深造、工作和生活，这对于两国的科学进步都有着良好的倡导作用。这些科学家可以成为美中之间科学合作的纽带。
美国政府也应当考虑全面恢复那些曾由布什政府发起、奥巴马政府延续、而被特朗普政府终止的高层对话。重新建立领导人的交流，再将两国顶尖科学家汇聚一堂，分享经验，这或许能为美国的长远利益带来更加积极的成果。初期，这些合作可以集中在双方有长期共同利益的领域（如气候变化、疫情防备、全球经济稳定、教育等）。一旦建立了基本的信任，对话和合作就可以逐步扩展。这一系列举措并不会损害美国在世界上的实力和地位。相反，当世界其他国家看到美国追求符合自身和全球利益的明智政策时，美国的声望和地位可能会水涨船高。倘若美国能在与中国的合作中采取更明智的政策，它将依旧是全球最受钦佩的国家。
英文原文摘要：
America Can’t Stop China’s Rise: And It Should Stop Trying
By: Tony Chan, Ben Harburg, and Kishore Mahbubani
There’s little doubt that the American government has decided to slow China’s economic rise, most notably in the fields of technological development. Although the Biden administration denies that these are its goals, it has not reversed the trade tariffs Donald Trump imposed in 2018 on China and has tried to increase the pressure on China by banning the export of chips, semiconductor equipment, and selected software. It has also persuaded its allies, like the Netherlands and Japan, to follow suit. Yet, the big question is whether America can succeed in this campaign—and the answer is probably not. Fortunately, it is not too late for the United States to reorient its China policy toward an approach that would better serve Americans—and the rest of the world.
Throughout history, unilateral or extraterritorial enforcement efforts to curtail China’s technological rise have failed and, in the current context, are creating irreparable damage to long-standing U.S. geopolitical partnerships. In 1993 the Clinton administration tried to restrict China’s access to satellite technology. Today, China has some 540 satellites in space and is launching a competitor to Starlink. The same principle played out with GPS. When America restricted China’s access to its geospatial data system in 1999, China simply built its own parallel BeiDou Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) system. In some measures, BeiDou is today better than GPS. Other nations have also previously tried and failed to block China’s technical rise. In the 1950s and 1960s, when the USSR withheld nuclear weapons technology from China, China launched its own “Manhattan Project” in the early 1960s and succeeded in testing its first nuclear weapon by 1964.
Many of the measures taken by the Biden administration against China were also executed without factoring in China’s capacity to retaliate. China is keenly aware of the importance of their raw materials inputs (rare earths) and demand (revenue generation) in fueling the American innovation ecosystem and are now using them as leverage. The country has a near monopoly in the processing of magnesium, bismuth, tungsten, graphite, silicon, vanadium, fluorspar, tellurium, indium, antimony, barite, zinc, and tin. China also dominates in midstream processing for materials essential to most of America’s current and future technology aspirations such as lithium, cobalt, nickel, and copper, which are critical for the rapidly developing EV industry globally. In the current tit-for-tat dynamic, China will start squeezing these two critical ends of the value chain in response to American technology and capital export restrictions.
American measures to deprive China access to the most advanced chips could even damage America’s large chip-making companies more than it hurts China. China is the largest consumer of semiconductors in the world. According to the US Chamber of Commerce, China-based firms imported $70.5 billion worth of semiconductors from American firms in 2019, representing approximately 37 percent of these companies’ global sales. Some American companies derive about half of their revenues from China. The massive revenue surpluses generated by these sales to China were ploughed into R&D efforts which, in turn, kept American chip companies ahead of the game. The Chamber of Commerce estimates that if the United States were to ban semiconductor sales to China completely, U.S. companies would lose $83 billion in annual revenues and would have to cut 124,000 jobs. They would also have to cut their annual R&D budgets by at least $12 billion, and their capital spending by $13 billion. America now faces the short-term threat of loss of critical revenue that fueled the R&D that made it an innovation leader and the long-term inevitability that China will build its own full scale semiconductor ecosystem. The ability of Huawei to launch the Mate 60 Pro, a new smartphone powered by a domestically produced 5G chip and operating system, despite severe American sanctions on the firm illustrates how unwise American policies have been in trying to stop China’s technological growth and development.
America’s go-to tactic of imposing sanctions has failed to either halt China’s technological development or influence China’s behavior in any significant way, and most countries do not find that it is in their interests to go along with them. Yet one fundamental problem is that domestic politics in America are forcing American policymakers to take strident stands against China instead of pragmatic positions. The hands of the U.S. government are tied. It cannot lift sanctions, even if they have proved to be ineffective at securing American policy goals. This is why the time has come for America to do a major reevaluation of the methods it uses to secure foreign policy goals.
In a statement explaining the Biden administration’s approach to China, Anthony Blinken said in May 2022: “we’ll compete with confidence; we’ll cooperate wherever we can; we’ll contest where we must.” We agree with this approach. Rather than undermining its own interests and fortifying a geopolitical and economic competitor, America should practice a more enlightened technology policy. The focus must be placed on initiatives that sustainably support and extend America’s innovation leadership, while surgically removing specific national security threats.
In lieu of a zero-sum framing of the U.S.-China technology competition, a sustainable structure for collaboration is beneficial to both countries and humanity. Most Western emissions reductions targets cannot be met without participation from China, who hold many of the patents and core inputs for solar, wind, and electric battery power. Joint research programs, clinical trials and data sets are critical for solving chronic global health issues like cancer. Decoupled technology ecosystems not only impede advancement, but also create other endemic risks resulting from parallel development and unilateral regulation. Continuing to welcome scientific talent from China to study, work and settle down in the United States is beneficial for the scientific progress of both countries as well. These scientists can act as a bridge towards scientific collaboration between the United States and China.
The American government should also consider rebooting in full all the high-level dialogues that had been initiated by the Bush administration, continued by the Obama administration, and ended by the Trump administration. A resumption of high-level dialogues, together with the establishment of a high-level science and technology dialogue bringing together the top scientists from both countries, could well result in more positive outcomes for American long-term national interests. Initially, this great power collaboration could be focused on areas where both sides have common long-term interests (like climate change, pandemic preparedness, global economic stability, education). When basic levels of trust are established, dialogue and cooperation can be expanded step by step. None of these moves will result in a diminution of American power and standing in the world. Indeed, America’s prestige and standing could well rise as the rest of the world sees America pursuing reasonable policies that are serving both American and global interests. America will remain the most admired country in the world, if it pursues a wiser course with China.