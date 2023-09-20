迈克尔·贝克利：为什么美国和中国将成为长期的竞争对手

译者按：迈克尔·贝克利 (Michael Beckley)是美国塔夫茨大学 (Tufts University) 政治学副教授、美国企业研究所非常驻资深研究员。贝克利近年来在美国《外交政策》、《外交事务》等杂志发表数篇分析中美关系的未来、中国国力军力及其弱点和台海局势发展的文章。他与约翰霍普金斯大学政治学教授哈尔·布兰兹 (Hal Brands) 合著的《即将到来的台湾战争》(Danger Zone：The Coming War Over Taiwan) 和他自己的专著《无可取代：为什么美国将继续是世界唯一超级大国》(Unrivaled: Why America Will Remain the World’s Sole Superpower) 都引起热议。《中美印象》2019年曾就他的专著采访过他。
美国《外交事务》（Foreign Affairs）杂志九、十月刊发表了贝克利 题为《缓和的妄想：为什么美国和中国将成为长期的竞争对手》(Delusions of Détente: Why America and China Will Be Enduring Rivals) 的文章。自20世纪末以来，美国采用“接触战略” (Engagement Strategy)，即通过鼓励中国参与国际事务、促进两国经济合作和扩大外交交往来加强两国的关系和融合。然而，随着中美实力逐渐接近，摩擦不断增加，两国关系在近年达到了建交以来的最低点。作者在文章中提出遏制政策 (Containment)是目前最符合美国利益的、应对中美博弈的外交政策。他认为绥靖政策 (Appeasement)和“再接触” 政策 (Re-engagement)都不太可能再缓和中美紧张的关系。本站特提炼和编译作者对这三个政策的中心论点以飨读者。
绥靖政策 (Appeasement)
一种通过对扩张势力做出政治或者物质让步暂时避免军事冲突的外交手段，常被用以指称英国在1935年至1939年间对德国和意大利实施的外交政策。
美国可以通过承认中国的领土主张并从东亚撤军来避免与中国在短期内可能发生的冲突。尽管很少有人提倡如此极端的让步，但这个方案之所以吸引人，是因为其中隐含这样的假设：如果外交努力失败，美国仍然有能力重新评估局势，承认中国在某些领域的优势，并在相对较小的风险下保持自身利益。这种思维方式认为，与其遏制中国而冒战争的风险，还不如迁就中国而冒绥靖的风险。
然而，绥靖政策的问题在于，美国独自无法满足中国的需求。美国撤出东亚最有可能结果不是向中国霸权的无瑕过渡，而是混乱局势的出现。这其中潜在的后果令人担忧。它们包括日本的全面军事化，首尔、台北和东京都可能拥有核武器，朝鲜也会在权力真空下不断壮大。还有一些不那么明显的连锁反应，例如亚洲供应链的崩溃，甚至美国在欧洲的盟国体系的解体。因此，只有在灾难性的战争不可避免或持续的财政拮据成为唯一的替代选择时，绥靖政策才值得尝试。
“再接触” 政策 (Re-engagement)
“接触战略”（Engagement Strategy）是自上世纪七十年代以来美国采取的对华外交政策, 旨在通过政治、军事、经济、学术、贸易和外援等多领域的接触，促进中美对话，实现合作互利。”再接触”（Re-engagement）意味着重新建立高层接触，以管理两国之间的竞争，防止竞争失控，并在共同利益领域再次展开合作。
支持“再接触”政策的学者和官员认为美国可以通过积极的外交、商业交往和人文交流来缓解当下紧张的局势。在关系稳定后创建一个新的平台，让两国官员能够定期会面，推进中美关系的重新校准和协商。不管是通过减少贸易壁垒还是接受中国在亚洲的传统势力，其基本目标都是让美国适应中国的崛起。
然而，“再接触”看似是绥靖和遏制之间的平衡之计，实则可能是最危险的。因为它既不能满足中国的需求，又不能阻止其采取武力获取其所需。从20世纪70年代到20世纪10年代，美国一直试图与中国合作，将中国纳入由美国主导的国际秩序之中。然而，中国领导人把此等外交努力看作是遏制的手段，其目的是削弱中国政府的掌控力，并使中国对西方经济和政治产生依赖。在这一时期，美国对中国的外交接触比今天美国政策制定者正在认真考虑的提议更为广泛。然而，尽管如此，这些外交举措未能从根本上改变中国对美国意图的评估，也未能阻止中国政府努力主导东亚及更广泛地区的行动。
大国竞争的历史，特别是美中关系的历史，表明再大程度的“接触”都不太可能改善两国关系。事实上，美中之间的竞争不太可能在权力平衡发生重大转变之前减弱。美国需要基于这一现实做出政策选择，而不应陷入幻想之中。
遏制政策 (Containment)
美国在冷战时的外交战略，目的是通过从政治、经济、军事及意识型态各层面的强硬围堵来遏止苏联的对外扩张。该政策促成了“杜鲁门主义”与“马歇尔计划”。
首先，遏制政策将威慑和否认置于安抚之上。美国应在可能的情况下安抚中国，但不应以削弱美国能力或在重要问题上发出矛盾信号为代价。例如，美国可以否定对台独的支持，但同时也必须加速向台湾出售军备，强化在东亚的军事基地体系，并通过强大的军事存在明示，中国对台湾的攻击将会面临美国的严厉回击。
其次，遏制政策改变了外交谈判中奖惩措施的顺序。“接触政策”需要首先引诱对手到谈判桌前，而遏制政策则是先增强自身能力，然后以实力地位进行外交。例如，特朗普和拜登政府的一些官员据报道曾考虑单方面降低对北京的关税或推迟制裁作为善意的表示。更明智的做法是与盟友进行磋商，通过巩固自由世界 (free world) 的经济和安全联盟以制衡中国，然后共同解决与中国的贸易和技术争端，正如今年五月的G7会议那样。
第三，遏制政策以美国是否有效捍卫其利益和价值观来衡量成功，而不是以美中关系是否友好为准。美国几十年来一直奉行自由秩序 (liberal order)，正是这一体系为中国提供了前所未有的外国资本、技术和市场机会，实现了脱贫。但中国现今已经成为该体系的严重威胁。遏制政策将要求中国改变其修正主义目标，如其拒绝，那么必须接受自由秩序不会围绕紧密的中美合作展开的事实。
在冷战期间，遏制政策旨在阻止苏联的扩张，直到共产主义体制的弱点削弱了莫斯科的实力，并迫使苏联大幅缩减其野心。如今，对待中国的目标应该是类似的，而且不一定需要四十年的时间来实现。美国不需要永远遏制中国，只需要足够长的时间让当前的趋势自然发展。如此，“China Dream”会成海市蜃楼，接任的中国领导者也可能会感到有必要通过外交调解和内部改革来应对中国的经济停滞和地缘政治包围问题。
同时，遏制政策不一定会导致暴力冲突。竞争可以促使美国和中国参与技术竞赛，推动人类知识的边界，并创造新的解决跨国问题的方案。这也可能意味着两国通过和平手段，如经济援助，来拉拢相同利益的集体，扩大各自的地缘影响力。这种竞争比占据现代历史大部分时间的 “大国竞争”更具良性。一个和谐的国际体系的“一体化”的梦想在当下可能有些难以实现，但这并不排除两个竞争国家之间存在和平但紧张关系的可能性。在这种竞争中，遏制中国将涉及严重的风险和成本，但这是避免更加破坏性的冲突的最佳方式。
英文摘要：
Delusions of Détente: Why America and China Will Be Enduring Rivals
by Michael Beckley
Appeasement:
The United States could avoid conflict with China, at least in the short term, by recognizing China’s territorial claims and withdrawing U.S. forces from East Asia. Few advocate such extreme concessions. But part of what makes the case for engagement compelling is the implicit assumption that if out- reach fails, the United States can always hit the reset button, grant China a sphere of influence, and emerge relatively unscathed. The thinking goes that it is better to accommodate China and risk appeasement than to contain China and risk war.
The problem with capitulation, however, is that Chinese demands cannot be satisfied by the United States alone. Capitulation might be worth a try if the only alternatives were a catastrophic hot war or an endless and financially crippling cold war.
Re-engagement:
First, defuse tensions through increasing diplomatic exchange, reducing trade barriers, accepting China’s traditional sphere of influence in Asia. The basic objective is to accommodation of China’s historic rise. Reengagement, a seemingly prudent middle course between appeasement and containment, may be the most dangerous of all because it neither satisfies Chinese demands nor deters Beijing from taking what it wants by force.
The United States tried to work with China repeatedly from the 1970s to the 2010s, yet top Chinese leaders consistently viewed U.S. outreach, especially the American attempt to integrate China into the U.S.-led liberal order, as an insidious form of containment—a plot designed to weaken the grip of the Chinese Communist Party and lock China into economic dependence and political subservience to the West. American outreach to China during this period was more extensive than the proposals being seriously considered by U.S. policymakers today. Nevertheless, these overtures failed to fundamentally change Chinese assessments of American intentions or dissuade efforts by the CCP to dominate East Asia and beyond.
The history of great-power rivalry, and of U.S.-Chinese relations in particular, suggests that greater engagement is unlikely to mend ties between the countries. The fact is that the U.S.-Chinese rivalry is unlikely to wind down without a significant shift in the balance of power. The United States needs to make policy choices based on this reality and not get caught up in a fantasy.
Containment:
Create buffers rather than deepening interdependence.
First, containment prioritizes deterrence and denial over reassurance. The United States should mollify China when it can, but not at the expense of weakening U.S. capabilities or sending mixed signals about U.S. resolve on vital issues.
Second, containment reverses the order of carrots and sticks in diplomatic negotiations. Whereas engagement involves enticing one’s opponent to the negotiating table, containment starts by building up capabilities and then pursuing diplomacy from a position of strength. Second, containment reverses the order of carrots and sticks in diplomatic negotiations. Whereas engagement involves enticing one’s opponent to the negotiating table, containment starts by building up capabilities and then pursuing diplomacy from a position of strength. For example, some members of the Trump and Biden administrations reportedly considered unilaterally reducing U.S. tariffs or delaying sanctions on Beijing as a sign of good faith. A better approach would be to hold talks with allies, as occurred at the G-7 meeting in May, to consolidate a free-world economic and security bloc to check Chinese coercion and then collectively seek to settle the trade and technology wars with Beijing.
Third, containment measures success by whether the United States effectively defends its interests and values, not by whether U.S.-Chinese relations are friendly. The United States has espoused the liberal order for decades and it is the system that made China’s escape from poverty possible by pacifying Japan and giving the Chinese people unprecedented access to foreign capital, technology, and markets. But the CCP has instead become a serious threat to that system with its aggressive territorial claims, rampant mercantilism, and support for Russia’s brutalization of Ukraine. A policy of containment would insisting that China compromise its revisionist aims and, if the CCP refuses, accepting that the liberal order will not revolve around a tight U.S.-Chinese partnership any time soon.
During the original Cold War, containment was designed to block Soviet advances until the weaknesses of the communist system sapped Moscow’s power and forced the Soviets to radically scale back their ambitions. That should be the same goal with China today, and it may not take four decades to get there. The United States does not need to contain China forever, just long enough to allow current trends to play out. Should that occur, Xi’s dream of Chinese dominance will start to look unattainable, and his successors may feel compelled to address, through diplomatic moderation and internal reform, the country’s economic stagnation and geopolitical encirclement.
In the meantime, containment does not have to lead to violent conflict. Competition could see the United States and China engage in a technology race that pushes the frontiers of human knowledge to new heights and creates innovative solutions to transnational problems. It could also mean the two rivals cultivate internally peaceful blocs of like-minded states, and in which they use nonviolent means, including the provision of aid, to try to win hearts and minds and expand their influence at the margins. This type of rivalry might not be so bad for the world and certainly would be better than the great-power wars that have characterized most of modern history. The “one world” dream of a single, harmonious international system may be impossible for now, but that does not rule out peaceful, if tense, relations between two rival orders. Containing China in that competition will entail severe risks and costs, but it is the best way to avoid an even more destructive conflict.