研讨会：中国的数据治理及其对中美关系的影响

美东时间：2023年9月26日下午1点30分

北京时间：2023年9月27日凌晨1点30分

点击这里报名线上听讲（报名后会自动收到zoom视频）

点击这里报名线下听讲

Atlanta (September 26, 2023) – The Carter Center China Focus in partnership with Emory University, Georgia State University, Spellman College, and the China Research Center in Atlanta, is pleased to announce an upcoming hybrid symposium titled ‘China’s Data Governance and Its Impact on U.S.-China Relations’.

The relationship between the United States and China currently faces significant challenges, particularly in the areas of technology and national security. Unfortunately, many misconceptions surround the development of the Chinese data governance system, often exacerbated by sensationalized discussions in the public discourse on US-China relations. This symposium aims to dispel these myths and provide a nuanced understanding of Chinese data governance and its implications for US-China relations. It seeks to foster open and critical dialogue among scholars, policymakers, and practitioners, offering an in-depth update on the topic.

Speakers at this symposium will include:

Obse Ababiya, Associate Director, Office of Global Strategy and Initiatives at Emory University.

Larry Catá Backer, Professor of Law and International Affairs, Penn State Law School.

Jamie Horsley, Senior Fellow, Paul Tsai China Center at Yale Law School | John L. Thornton China Center at Brookings Institution.

Aynne Kokas, C.K. Yen Professor at the Miller Center and Associate Professor of Media Studies, University of Virginia.

Maria Repnikova, Associate Professor in Global Communication, Georgia State University.

Keren Wang, ACLS Emerging Voices Fellow, Emory University Department of Russian and East Asian Languages and Cultures.

The symposium is being convened by Dr. Yawei Liu, Senior Advisor on China at The Carter Center and Dr. Keren Wang of Emory University Department of Russian and East Asian Languages and Cultures.

Agenda

1:30 pm: Ms. Obse Ababiya opens the meeting, introducing the organizers and sponsors

1:35 pm: Opening remarks by Dr. Maria Repnikova

1:40 pm to 2:10 pm: Dr. Aynne Kokas – “Is China Winning the Battle for Digital Sovereignty?”

2:10 pm to 3:20 pm: Discussion: Demystifying China’s Data Governance, Moderated by Dr. Aynne Kokas, presentations by Dr. Larry Catá Backer, Ms. Jamie Horsley and Dr. Keren Wang

3:20 pm to 3:50 pm: Q&A

3:50 pm to 4:00 pm: Concluding remarks by Jamie Horsley

We encourage you to attend this important event, either in person or virtually, to gain a deeper understanding of this critical issue and engage in meaningful discussions with experts in the field.