线上讨论：俄乌战争一年后的中俄关系

主办机构：美国卡内基国际和平基金会

时间：美国东部时间：419日上午9点；北京时间：419日晚上9

点击这里在线观看：https://youtu.be/27gZ8LDv2N8

As the war in Ukraine drags on, China-EU relations face mounting uncertainties. Beijing has attempted to tread a fine line between maintaining its strategic partnership with Russia, while mitigating downward pressure on relations with the European Union. China’s 12-point position paper is the latest sign of Beijing’s attempt to portray itself as a neutral party to the conflict in Ukraine. On the other hand, China’s failure to use its influence on Russia to respect the UN Charter has cast doubt in Brussels on the sincerity of Beijing’s plan. Despite their differences, China and the EU maintain common interests in promoting global trade and addressing challenges like climate change. How is Beijing’s position on the Ukraine war impacting China-EU relations? Can Brussels and Beijing cooperate on transnational issues, while managing their differences? What role can Europe play in rising U.S.-China competition?

Join Carnegie for a conversation featuring Dan Baer, Chan Heng Chee, Yawei Liu, and Paul Haenle on the state of China-EU relations. This panel is the fourth of the Carnegie Global Dialogue Series 2022–2023 and will also be recorded and published as a China in the World podcast.

陈旭：教育的思维、谋略与智慧

从中国恢复高考，科学的春天来临，四十多年过去，中国的进步全世界有目共睹。只是核心科技，创造发明还有待加强提高。从计算机在美国诞生后，中国人在IT界的从业人员几乎快已占到半壁江山，可为什么从互联网到今天很火的ChatGPT等先进技术还是多诞生在美国？美国的Intel公司虽然已失去世界半导体行业的老大地位，可为什么台基电、三星或ASML不可能卡美国脖子，还要委屈自保？

美国能稳赢： 万事俱备只欠战略的美国AI发展

继ChatGPT引发全球轰动之后，针对AI发展的讨论热度不减。现在，中美政治对抗同样蔓延至技术对抗领域——面对美国芯片封锁对AI技术的挑战，中国启动了技术自力更生战略，试图摆脱对外国芯片的依赖。对此，美国应该如何应对？作为AI头号技术强国的美国是如何协调AI巨头、市场与联邦政府的复杂关系的？ 美国的“稳赢”自信从何而来？衡量AI发展水平又有哪些业内标准?

甘思德、王辑思：中美需要对话：缺乏对话、访问和交流正在加剧冲突

新冠疫情以来，中美两国之间的人员流动大幅削减，不断加剧的全面对抗更始两国交流互信雪上加霜。在全面对峙的当下，中美两国需要如何重建对话机制，修复共识？中国焦点特将美国智库国际战略与研究中心高级研究员的甘思德（Scott Kennedy）和北京大学教授Wang Jisi于2023年4月6日发布于《外交事务》上的最新文章翻译如下。在这篇文章中，两位来自太平洋两岸的作者讨论了双边关系与交流骤降的根本原因，以及中美对峙严峻现实下重新恢复双边交流的做法。

技术游说团: 抖音已苦战多年

自从2023年3月23日美国国会组织的听证会以后，针对抖音的制裁似乎正在成为现实。显然，为最大限度避免成为中美地缘政治竞争中的牺牲品，抖音团队在公关、人才和立法管理等方面投入了巨额资金。为了让读者更好地理解抖音这一类技术公司应对政府审查的战略， “中国焦点”特将美国中立偏保守的新兴媒体《政客》（Politico）的一篇报道整理如下: 这篇报道详细描述了抖音与大技术游说团的密切关系。