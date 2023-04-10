线上讨论：俄乌战争一年后的中俄关系

As the war in Ukraine drags on, China-EU relations face mounting uncertainties. Beijing has attempted to tread a fine line between maintaining its strategic partnership with Russia, while mitigating downward pressure on relations with the European Union. China’s 12-point position paper is the latest sign of Beijing’s attempt to portray itself as a neutral party to the conflict in Ukraine. On the other hand, China’s failure to use its influence on Russia to respect the UN Charter has cast doubt in Brussels on the sincerity of Beijing’s plan. Despite their differences, China and the EU maintain common interests in promoting global trade and addressing challenges like climate change. How is Beijing’s position on the Ukraine war impacting China-EU relations? Can Brussels and Beijing cooperate on transnational issues, while managing their differences? What role can Europe play in rising U.S.-China competition?

Join Carnegie for a conversation featuring Dan Baer, Chan Heng Chee, Yawei Liu, and Paul Haenle on the state of China-EU relations. This panel is the fourth of the Carnegie Global Dialogue Series 2022–2023 and will also be recorded and published as a China in the World podcast.