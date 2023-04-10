/

致美中两国领导人的公开信：稳定双边关系至关重要

编者注莫里斯·格林伯格 (Maurice Greenberg) 是一位美国企业家，是美国保险业的最有影响力的领袖之一，曾经担任美国国际集团 (American International Group) 董事长现任C.V.史带投资集团 (C.V. Starr & Co., Inc.) 董事长、首席执行官美中关系全国委员会 (National Committee on United States-China Relations) 副主席20181218日，中国共产党党中央、国务院授予格林伯格中国改革友谊奖章。4月5日，格林伯格在 « 华尔街日报 » 以广告形式发表给美中两国领导人的公开信。除了格林伯格，还有其他22名美国知名的企业家和前政府高官在信上签名。公开信呼吁进行两国开展强有力的对话，以缓解加剧的紧张局势并更好地处理分歧。 

尊敬的美中两国领导人: 

我们致函两国领导人，请求双方共同致力于修复和稳定美中关系。我们呼吁加强对话，以缓解紧张局势，更好地管控分歧。(We are writing to encourage the leadership of both the United States and China to work together diligently to repair and stabilize the state of affairs between our two countries. We call for more robust dialogue now to alleviate the heightened temperature and better manage our many differences.)   

美中两国正处于全球历史的关键时刻。作为两个最大、战略足迹最广阔的经济体美中纽带是当今世界最重要的双边关系。我们共同肩负着维护世界和平与稳定的重大责任。我们不仅可以共同促进和平，而且可以一起在缓解贫困和全球饥饿、气候变化和人类健康等挑战方面取得进展。继续追求冲突的道路是不理性的，并可能导致人类最不幸的篇章之一。(The U.S. and China stand at a pivotal moment in global history. As the world’s two largest economies, with the two most expansive strategic footprints, our bilateral relationship is the most important one in the world. Together, we share the great responsibility of preserving global peace and stability. Not only can we jointly maintain and promote peace, but our combined efforts can also achieve great strides in some of humanity’s most pressing challenges, from poverty mitigation and world hunger to climate change and human health. Pursuing a path to conflict is untenable and would likely lead to one of humankind’s most unfortunate chapters.) 

我们两国有着悠久的合作历史和共识。过去五十年来，我们发展了充满活力的贸易关系，在彼此的经济中投资了数千亿美元。双边关系的恶化将危及两国丰富的共同历史。以相互尊重为基础，以勇气和智慧修复关系的愿望，重新建立建设性对话，符合两国的国家利益。(Our two countries have a long history of cooperation and common understanding. For the past fifty years, we have developed a dynamic trading partnership with hundreds of billions of dollars invested in each other’s economies. The recent, alarming deterioration in bilateral relations jeopardizes the rich, shared history. It is in the national interest of both countries to reestablish a constructive dialogue based on mutual respect and a genuine desire to heal the relationship with courage and wisdom.) 

全世界都在观望，美中和平共处才是重中之重。我们必须以极大的紧迫感和目的性共同前进。(The world is watching. The stakes could not be higher. We must move forward together with great urgency and purpose.) 

诚挚，  

莫里斯·格林伯格  

董事长兼首席执行官 

C.V.史带投资集团 

