美国陆军上将米利：美中没有处于“战争的边缘”

美国军方最高官员表示，美国官员需要“降低对中国的言辞的烈度”。

参谋长联席会议主席陆军上将马克·米利（Mark Milley）表示，虽然华盛顿需要对美中潜在军事冲突的前景采取“冷静的现实主义态度”，但美国并没有像一些官员警告的那样与中国“处于战争的边缘”。

米利在接受《防务一号》（Defense One）采访时说：“中国有很多言论，包括美国在内的其他地方也有很多言论，这些言论可能会让人们觉得战争就在眼前，或者我们正处于与中国开战的边缘”（“There’s a lot of rhetoric in China, and a lot of rhetoric elsewhere, to include the United States, that could create the perception that war is right around the corner or we’re on the brink of war with China.”）。

米利继续说道,“一些突发事件有可能导致冲突难以遏制地升级。因此,（战争）并非不可能，但我不会把它归入极有可能一类。而且我认为，言论本身会造成（两国走向战争边缘）的氛围”（“It is possible that you could have an incident or some other trigger event that could lead to uncontrolled escalation. So, it’s not impossible. But I don’t think at this point I would put it in the likely category… And I think rhetoric itself can overheat the environment”）。

尽管如此，米利在采访中还表示，他同意呼吁美国尽快向台湾输送武器，因为中国希望其军队在2027年之前做好武统台湾的准备。“这仅仅是四年之后，” 米利说。“威慑的要素之一是要确保你的对手知道成本超过收益。我的猜测是，我们有三到四年的时间让（武统）台湾在中国的决策者心中产生成本超过收益的感觉”（“One of the elements of deterrence is to make sure that your opponent knows that the cost exceeds the benefit. So, for Taiwan, my guess is we’ve got three or four years to get Taiwan in a position where they will create the perception in the minds of the Chinese decision makers that the cost exceeds that.”）。

米利说，台湾需要防空和反舰巡航导弹及反舰水雷。台湾有2300万人口，其中包括17万现役军人和100万到200万预备役军人，中国（军队）缺乏（作战）经验，因此不太可能成功收复台湾。“防守方总是处于优势。这将是一个很难被攻占的岛屿，”（“It favors the defense. It would be a very difficult island to capture.”）。

米利还指出，对中俄联盟的担忧还为时过早：“有一些迹象表明，（中俄结盟的）对话正在进行，但这与实际的结盟和军事协调有很大的不同”（“There’s some indications that this conversation is ongoing. But that’s a whole lot different than actual alliances and military lines.”）。“我们要采取的地缘战略是不把俄罗斯和中国推向彼此的怀抱，形成事实上的军事联盟”（“We want to have a geostrategic approach that does not drive Russia and China into each other’s arms to form an actual military alliance.”）。

米利最后说：“我不相信战争是不可避免的。我不认为（战争）迫在眉睫。但我确实认为，展望未来，我们必须非常务实和谨慎。”（“I don’t believe war is inevitable. I don’t think it’s imminent. But I do think we need to be very, very pragmatic and cautious going forward”）。