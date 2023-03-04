/

线上英文讨论：高科技与美中关系

线上英文讨论：高科技与美中关系
The Role of High Technology in U.S.-China Relations
美东时间：3月10日上午9点｜北京时间：3月10日晚上10点
美国卡特中心2023年2月7日发布了题为“高科技与美中关系”的报告。这份报告分析了科技进步如何增加了双边关系的不确定性和不信任感。报告的作者从大数据到芯片等各个方面讨论了科技发展对地缘政治的影响，并提出一系列如何缓和高科技发展带来的关系紧张。报告的所有作者将参加这次线上讨论。
Authors of the report “The Role of High Technology in U.S.-China Relations” examine how technological advancements have increased distrust and uncertainty in U.S.-China relations. From big data to semiconductors, they look into the geopolitical implications of technological development and what strategies, if any, policymakers in the United States and China can take to mitigate tensions.
 
The moderator of the discussion is Sara Hsu, Ph.D., clinical professor of supply chain management at the University of Tennessee at Knoxville. Panelists are Ja-Ian Chong, Ph.D., associate professor of political science at the National University of Singapore and nonresident scholar with Carnegie China, Rorry Daniels, managing director of Asia Society Policy Institute, Shirley Martey Hargis, nonresident fellow in the Atlantic Council’s Global China Hub and Digital Forensic Research Lab, and John Lee, director of East West Futures Consulting.
 
This event is jointly organized by The Carter Center and the China Research Center in Atlanta.

