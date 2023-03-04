线上英文讨论：高科技与美中关系

Authors of the report “ The Role of High Technology in U.S.-China Relations ” examine how technological advancements have increased distrust and uncertainty in U.S.-China relations. From big data to semiconductors, they look into the geopolitical implications of technological development and what strategies, if any, policymakers in the United States and China can take to mitigate tensions.

The moderator of the discussion is Sara Hsu, Ph.D., clinical professor of supply chain management at the University of Tennessee at Knoxville. Panelists are Ja-Ian Chong, Ph.D., associate professor of political science at the National University of Singapore and nonresident scholar with Carnegie China, Rorry Daniels, managing director of Asia Society Policy Institute, Shirley Martey Hargis, nonresident fellow in the Atlantic Council’s Global China Hub and Digital Forensic Research Lab, and John Lee, director of East West Futures Consulting.

This event is jointly organized by The Carter Center and the China Research Center in Atlanta.