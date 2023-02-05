线上讲座：赵遂生教授谈自己的专著《龙腾虎跃：志在变革的领导人和中国外交的转型》

by
线上讲座：赵遂生教授谈自己的专著《龙腾虎跃：志在变革的领导人和中国外交的转型》
The Dragon Roars Back: Transformational Leaders and Dynamics of Chinese Foreign Policy
时间：美国东部时间2023年2月16日下午5点｜北京时间2月17日上午6点开始
点击这里注册讲座

Event Description: There is an ancient Chinese proverb that says “a group of dragons with no leader has no power at all.” When examining the current state of Chinese foreign policy, analyzing the civilization’s long history of complex political events, processes, and players is necessary to understand both the country’s ascendance and current leadership.Join USHCA for our first author event of 2023, as we invite Dr. Suisheng Zhao to discuss his latest book “The Dragon Roars Back: Transformational Leaders and Dynamics of Chinese Foreign Policy.” Dr. Zhao is a Strategic Advisor for the U.S. Heartland China Association. He is also an established voice in U.S.-China relations and has a long history in political science academic circles. He is currently a Professor at the University of Denver and Director of the Center for China-US Cooperation at Josef Korbel School of International Studies.

Don't Miss

Latest from Blog

专访：埃默里大学博尔顿教授谈美国国会政治现状

共和党在众议院的多数优势有多大？一个分裂的国会——共和党控制的众议院和民主党控制的参议院——对拜登总统的行政议程意味着什么? 目前两党在中国问题上的共识有多深？在您看来，美国民主何去何从?

美国对华政策将致“两败俱伤”：广泛脱钩的危险

1月26日，前美国财政部长保尔森在《外交事务》上发表题为“美国对华政策难见成效：广泛脱钩的危险”的文章。文章回顾了美中两国近十五年来的关系，指出美国当前“围追堵截”式的对华政策对其自身的消极作用，并对这种策略将如何影响世界局势作出了中肯的评价。

蓬佩奥眼中的朝鲜领导人

美国前国务卿蓬佩奥1月24日在美国出版回忆录《寸步不让：为我热爱的美国而战》。他在会议录里说，他是特朗普总统国安团队里唯一干满四年的官员。韩国媒体对蓬佩奥的回忆录里的一些细节做了报道。