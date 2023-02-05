线上讲座：赵遂生教授谈自己的专著《龙腾虎跃：志在变革的领导人和中国外交的转型》

Event Description: There is an ancient Chinese proverb that says “a group of dragons with no leader has no power at all.” When examining the current state of Chinese foreign policy, analyzing the civilization’s long history of complex political events, processes, and players is necessary to understand both the country’s ascendance and current leadership.



Join USHCA for our first author event of 2023, as we invite Dr. Suisheng Zhao to discuss his latest book “The Dragon Roars Back: Transformational Leaders and Dynamics of Chinese Foreign Policy.” Dr. Zhao is a Strategic Advisor for the U.S. Heartland China Association. He is also an established voice in U.S.-China relations and has a long history in political science academic circles. He is currently a Professor at the University of Denver and Director of the Center for China-US Cooperation at Josef Korbel School of International Studies.