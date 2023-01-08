秦刚：中美关系的大门既然已经打开就不会关上——中国驻美大使秦刚致美国总统吉米·卡特的一封告别信

亲爱的卡特总统：
我写这封信是向您道别的。我即将卸任中国驻美大使，并在不久之后返回中国。到任以来，我与美国的朋友和同事们密切合作。尽管复杂的中美关系面临诸多挑战，但我们竭尽全力落实双方领导人的共识，促进两国的对话和合作，并稳定和改善双边关系。我衷心感您和所有美国的朋友对我的大力支持和帮助，我很舍不得和您们说再见。
刚抵达美国时，我便下定决心要与美国各界建立沟通和合作的桥梁，维护中美关系的基础，以及两国人民的共同利益。
我牢记这一使命，在过去500多天里，广泛地美国政府、国会、商界、智囊团、媒体和美国民众接触，并努力建立联系。我尽最大努力倾听各方的声音，并争取解决面临的各种问题。我将永远铭记我和美国朋友们备受启迪的谈话，以及您们努力为世界带来希望的热忱。这份热忱正是我们这个时代迫切需要的。
我访问了美国22个州，足迹遍布企业、工厂、港口、农场、学校和运动场，并与美国的民众们交流。我很感激能够有这样的机会为双方人民的友谊做出贡献，并促进中美共赢和双方脚踏实地的合作。美国人民的勤劳、友好和才华给我留下了深刻印象。
42年前，您和邓小平先生做出了中美建交的历史性决定。我刚抵达美国时就说，中美关系的大门既然已经打开就不会关上。离开美国时，我对此更加坚信无疑。因为这是大势所趋，是时代潮流，更是民心所向。我也更加相信，人民是历史的创造者。中美关系的健康和稳定与17亿中美人民，甚至整个地球的未来都息息相关。中美关系不应该是一个零和游戏，不需要其中一方以超越，甚至牺牲另一方为代价来实现自身的繁荣。中美的成功将给彼此带来机遇，而非挑战。世界很大，两国可以实现共同发展、共同繁荣。我们双方都应遵循国家领导人的战略指导，找到正确的相处方式，进而保障两国人民的福祉、世界的和平与繁荣。这项事业不会一帆风顺，它需要每个人的坚持不懈。但历史终将证明，我们今天的努力是必要的、值得的。
在美国的任职将成为我宝贵的回忆，并将为我的外交工作提供源源不断的力量。无论何时何地，我都将一如既往地关心和支持中美关系的发展，也期待着它能从您的不断支持中获益。
祝你在新的一年里，心情愉快，工作顺利！
秦刚（签名）
2022年12月30日
【译者：涂湘】
Farewell Letter from Amb. Qin Gang to President Jimmy Carter
Dear President Carter,
I am writing to bid farewell to you as I am completing my duty as Chinese Ambassador to the United States and will be returning to China soon. During my tenure here, I have worked closely with my American friends and colleagues, amidst the complexities and difficulties in China-U.S. relations, to implement the common understandings of our Presidents, promote dialogue and cooperation between the two countries, and ensure the stability and improvement of our bilateral relations. While I would hate to say goodbye, I wish to pay sincere gratitude to you and all my friends in the United States for your strong support and assistance.
When I came to the United States, I was determined to build bridges of communication and cooperation with all sectors of the United States, safeguard the foundation of China-U.S. relations, and uphold the shared interests of the two peoples.
This mission has guided me through the past 500-plus days, as I worked to build ties and engage extensively with the American government, Congress, business community, think tanks, the media, and people at the sub-national level. I have done my best to be both a listener and a problem-solver. I will never forget our enlightening conversation, and your enthusiasm in building hope for the world which is badly needed in our times.
I have visited 22 American states, I went to enterprises, factories, ports, farms, schools and sports fields, and connected with ordinary Americans, I am grateful for the opportunity to contribute to people-to-people friendship and advance win-win and practical cooperation between our two countries, and I have been deeply impressed by so many hard-working, friendly and talented American people that I met
42 years ago, you and Mr. Deng Xiaoping made the historic decision of establishing diplomatic relations between China and the United States. I will leave the United States more convinced that the door of China-U.S. relations, which is already open, cannot be closed, as I said when I arrived in this country. This is the trend of the world, the call of the times, and the will of the people. I am also more convinced that the people are the maker of history. A healthy and stable China-U.S. relationship bears on the future of the 1.7 billion Chinese and American people and our entire planet. China-U.S. relations should not be a zero-sum game where one side out-competes the other or thrives at the expense of the other. The successes of China and the United States are opportunities, not challenges, for each other. The world is big enough for the two countries to develop themselves and prosper together. Our two sides should follow the strategic guidance of our Presidents, and find the right way to get along for the wellbeing of the two peoples and for world peace and prosperity. This will not be a walk in the park, but requires persistent efforts of everyone. However, history will prove that our work today is essential and worthwhile.
My posting in the United States will be a precious memory that provides unfailing strength for me as a diplomat. No matter when and where, I will care about and support the growth of China-U.S. relations as I always have, and I look forward to benefiting from your continued support.
I wish you a joyous and successful new year!