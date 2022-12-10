英文线上讲座：2023年中国向何处去？

Join the China Research Center & US-China Perception Monitor on Wednesday, December 14 at 10 a.m. U.S. eastern time for a virtual panel discussion on the state of affairs in China following the CCP’s 20th National Congress and the U.S. midterm elections. Dr. Yawei Liu, Senior Advisor on China from the Carter Center, will focus on U.S.-China relations; Dr. Andrew Wedeman, professor of political science at Georgia State University, will examine Chinese internal politics; and Dr. John Givens, Associate Professor of International Studies at Spelman College, will offer insights about the Cross-Strait relations.