主题调研：中国学生留美30年（1991-2021）

While Chinese students in America have recently been caught in the crossfire of US-China relations, far too little is known about their changing profile, expectations, experiences, and outcomes over the post-Mao decades. Chinese students have long been a major part of the US higher education landscape and constitute a major bridge between the two countries. The US China Education Trust wants to address this gap in understanding by surveying those who studied in the US between 1991 and 2021. The anonymous survey results will also contribute to programs featuring the perspectives of Chinese students from across the decades and a report that will provide insight into long term trends,

If you were a Chinese student in the United States who earned an undergraduate or graduate degree between 1991 and 2021, please take a few minutes to fill out this anonymous survey! If you know others who would be interested in taking part, please share this information. The results of this important survey will help improve understanding of the Chinese student experience in the United States across the decades. We thank you in advance for your participation.