主题调研：中国学生留美30年（1991-2021）

中美教育基金（USCET）试图了解过去三十年来中国学生的留美经历。此次调研旨在提供定性概览，以深入了解中国留学生来美国的原因、社会经验、对学术经历的正面或负面评价，以及留学对其生活的长期影响。参与者需要符合以下描述： · 在美国的大学或学院完成了你的本科或研究生（硕士/博士）教育； · 在美国教育机构注册入学时是中华人民共和国公民； · 毕业于1991年至2021年之间； · 具备完成问卷的英语能力
点击这里参与调研。
我们热切欢迎并衷心感谢您的参与！
While Chinese students in America have recently been caught in the crossfire of US-China relations, far too little is known about their changing profile, expectations, experiences, and outcomes over the post-Mao decades. Chinese students have long been a major part of the US higher education landscape and constitute a major bridge between the two countries. The US China Education Trust wants to address this gap in understanding by surveying those who studied in the US between 1991 and 2021. The anonymous survey results will also contribute to programs featuring the perspectives of Chinese students from across the decades and a report that will provide insight into long term trends,
If you were a Chinese student in the United States who earned an undergraduate or graduate degree between 1991 and 2021, please take a few minutes to fill out this anonymous survey! If you know others who would be interested in taking part, please share this information. The results of this important survey will help improve understanding of the Chinese student experience in the United States across the decades. We thank you in advance for your participation.