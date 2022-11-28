英文线上讲座：“护栏和地板：习拜峰会与台湾问题”

讲座介绍

Twenty-two months after being sworn into office, and after having declared China to be the “most consequential geopolitical challenge,” President Biden held his first in-person leaders meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Bali, Indonesia. Earlier in mid-October and early-November, President Xi was confirmed to a norm-bending third term in office while President Biden emerged more-or-less politically unscathed from a bruising mid-term election.

At a time when U.S.-China relations continue to tread water, what are the key takeaways of the 20th Party Congress and the Midterm Elections for bilateral ties in 2023? In Bali, did Presidents Biden and Xi manage to set a ‘floor’ beneath their relationship and stabilize ties? Did they achieve the 3Rs — re–establish a baseline of communications; restart dialogue channels; reassure the other of their strategic intentions? How does the centralization of power in President Xi impact the politics of cross-strait relations as well as the timeline of a potential Taiwan Strait conflict? Will the slim but emboldened Republican majority in the House have an impact on the U.S.’ Taiwan policy in 2023-24? To listen to these and other answers to pressing U.S.-China questions, tune in to the event on November 30th.