英文线上讲座：听董云裳和何瑞恩谈中美在2023年能否相向而行

by
请点击这里注册线上讲座
To register for the event, please click here.

Join this webinar hosted jointly by the U.S.-China Heartland Association and Carter Center on November 28 at 12:00 PM. 

Following China’s 20th Party Congress and the U.S. midterm elections, the Chinese Politburo and Biden administration now confront new domestic challenges and policy priorities. Leaders in both countries must continue to approach these challenges against a background of tense and conflictual U.S.-China relations. Where can we expect the U.S.-China relationship to go in 2023? Will the bilateral relationship be a top priority for both leaders?

Featured guests include Ryan Hass (Brookings Institution) and Susan Thornton (Paul Tsai China Center, Yale Law School). The discussion will be moderated by Yawei Liu (the Carter Center).

Don't Miss

Latest from Blog

“‘习拜会’对当前紧张的中美关系止跌回升具有重要意义”

11月14日，中美两国元首在印尼巴厘岛会晤。‘习拜会’释放了积极信号，传递出缓和两国紧张关系的氛围，但亦有专家表示，会谈成果虽大，但要警惕美继续打“台湾：牌”。本期简报聚焦中国、美国及其盟国媒体对中美元首会谈及其成果和影响的相关报道和评论。

老朋友，新话题

11月14日，拜登总统与习近平主席将参加在印尼巴厘岛举行的G20会议，并在此期间举行会谈。在中美建交之后，拜登总统应该是美国领导人里与中国领导人交往最多的人。

中国经济的新范式及其后果

虽然中国自身的潜在经济增长前景依然良好，但是错误的经济政策导致悲剧正在发生。这个错误的经济政策是中国历史传统的一部分，而全世界对中国经济下行风险的准备还非常不足。