The State of Chinese Americans Survey | 美国华人状况调查研究

Why is this survey being conducted?

Chinese Americans are historically underrepresented in politics and policy, and underserved in healthcare, education, and social services. This survey seeks input from people of Chinese descent living in the United States to gain a deeper understanding of the experiences of Chinese Americans and to produce data to help improve the well-being of the Chinese American community.

为什么开展这项调查？

华人历来在美国的政治和政策方面代表性较为欠缺，在医疗、教育、社会服务等方面获得的支持和资源也有限。这项调查研究寻求在美国居住的华裔人士的参与，以更加深入地了解美国华人的生活状况和经历，为提升华人群体的福祉提供相关数据。

Who is conducting this survey?

Columbia University and Committee of 100 are jointly conducting this nationwide survey. Columbia University is a world-class university and home to leading scholars who conduct rigorous scientific research that informs public policy. Committee of 100 is a U.S. leadership organization promoting the full participation of Chinese Americans in all aspects of American life and advancing constructive relations between the U.S. and Greater China.

谁在开展这项调查？

这项全国性调查由哥伦比亚大学和百人会联合开展。哥伦比亚大学是一所世界一流的大学，拥有致力于为公共政策提供严谨科学研究证据的顶尖学者。百人会是由杰出美籍华人组成的非盈利组织，致力于推动华人在美国社会中的全面参与及促进美国与大中华地区间互相助益关系的发展。

How will the survey information be used?

This survey will shed light on the demographic, economic, health, and sociopolitical characteristics and experiences of the Chinese American population. Survey results will be shared in a report intended to inform policymakers and the public regarding the status, contributions, and needs of the Chinese American community. It will also help develop timely and responsive policies, programs, and services to address those needs.

调查收集的信息将被如何使用？

这项调查关注美国华人在人口、经济、健康等方面的特征以及他们在社会政治参与方面的经历。调查结果将在一份报告中呈现，旨在让决策者和公众更好地了解美国华人社区的状况、贡献与需求，促成及时有效的政策制定与服务项目以满足这些需求。

Who can participate in this survey?

Anyone self-identifying as of Chinese-ethnic origin regardless of birthplace or citizenship, 18 years and older, and currently living in the U.S. can participate in this survey in English, simplified Chinese, or traditional Chinese. Please share the survey link with your family, friends, colleagues, and peers who may be interested in participating.

谁可以参加这项调查？

无论出生地或国籍，只要您是年满18岁或以上、居住在美国的华人，能够使用英文、简体中文或繁体中文，都可以参加本次调查。欢迎您向家人、朋友、同事或其他感兴趣的人分享本次调查的链接。

How will my privacy be protected?

Your participation is completely voluntary. You may refuse to answer any questions you do not wish to answer. Our research team respects your privacy. All responses will be reported in aggregate form and included anonymously in any reports. We may contact you again if you indicate that you would like to be notified of a future survey conducted by us. If you have any questions, please contact us via email at swchinesesurvey@columbia.edu.

我的个人隐私将如何得到保护？

是否参加调查完全取决于您的自愿。在调查过程中，您可以拒绝回答您不愿回答的任何问题。我们的研究团队尊重您的隐私，研究报告将以匿名形式呈现数据的总体统计结果。如果您希望在我们未来开展新的调查时得到通知，我们会再次与您联系。如果您有任何问题，请发邮件至swchinesesurvey@columbia.edu 与我们联系。

How do I participate in the survey?

The survey is expected to take about 10 to 20 minutes to complete.

我如何参加这项调查？

此调查预计需要十到二十分钟完成。