关于台湾问题，拜登又说了什么？

佩里追问，“美国的部队会捍卫台湾吗？”

拜登说，“会的，如果（中国）对（台湾）岛发动前所未有的攻击。”

“所以说，总统先生，让我们把话挑明，”佩里接道，“在台海事务上，（美国会采取）同乌克兰情况不同的做法。如果中国入侵台湾，美国的武装部队，美国的男人和女人们会参与台湾保卫战。”

“是的，”拜登回答。

采访结束后，白宫某官员回应说，美国对台政策没有任何变化。在官方层面，对于美国是否会派遣武装部队捍卫台湾问题，美国一直以来都保持着“战略模糊”的态度，而“台湾关系法”规定美国必须提供装备保卫台湾。

本月上旬，国务院宣布向民主台湾销售价值达11亿美元的武器装备。

在9月6日举行的记者招待会上，国务院发言人帕泰尔（Vedant Patel）说，“这次军售酝酿已久，因为我们认为台湾在中国提高军事压力的时候需要这些武器。我们过去一直、今后还会继续保持负责、稳重和坚定的态度，保持与北京沟通的渠道畅通无阻，但也会按照我们的政策保证对台湾的支持。”

中国驻美使馆发言人刘鹏宇连续发推说，这笔军售“给台独分裂分子递送了错误的信号，严重危害了中美关系和台海的和平与稳定。中国坚决反对。”

Biden tells 60 Minutes U.S. troops would defend Taiwan, but White House says this is not official U.S. policy

Last Thursday, the same day 60 Minutes spoke to President Joe Biden, Vladimir Putin met with China’s leader, Xi Jinping. There’s concern that Russia’s war in Ukraine could inspire China to attack the island of Taiwan. U.S. policy since 1979 has been to recognize Taiwan as part of China, but remain silent on whether the U.S. military would defend the democratic government there. 60 Minutes correspondent Scott Pelley asked Mr. Biden about that.

“What should Chinese President Xi know about your commitment to Taiwan?” Pelley asked the president.

“We agree with what we signed onto a long time ago,” the president said. “And that there’s one China policy, and Taiwan makes their own judgments about their independence. We are not moving– we’re not encouraging their being independent. We’re not– that– that’s their decision.”

“But would U.S. forces defend the island?” Pelley asked.

“Yes, if in fact there was an unprecedented attack,” Mr. Biden said.

“So unlike Ukraine, to be clear, sir,” Pelley said, “U.S. forces, U.S. men and women would defend Taiwan in the event of a Chinese invasion?”

“Yes,” the president said.

After the interview, a White House official said U.S. policy on Taiwan has not changed. Officially, the U.S. maintains “strategic ambiguity” on whether American forces would defend Taiwan, but the Taiwan Relations Act obligates the U.S. to help equip Taiwan to defend itself.

That’s what happened earlier this month when the State Department announced a $1.1 billion sale of military equipment to the island democracy.

“This package was in the works for some time precisely because we expected it would be needed as China increased its pressure on Taiwan,” State Department Spokesperson Vedant Patel said about the sale in a September 6 press briefing. “We have and we will continue to be responsible, steady, and resolute and keep our lines of communication open with Beijing, but also continue to support Taiwan in consistent– in ways that are consistent with our policy.”