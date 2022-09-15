中俄领导人见面都说了什么

9月15日，中国国家领导人在乌兹别克斯坦的撒马尔罕与俄罗斯总统普京见面。全世界都极为关注两位领导人在上合组织峰会见面会说什么，对俄乌战争有什么样的表态。
出人意料的是，中国领导人在自己的简短致辞中根本没有提到乌克兰。
引起西方媒体关注的是中国领导人对普京总统所说的这句话：“面对世界之变、时代之变、历史之变，中方愿同俄方一道努力，体现大国担当，发挥引领作用，为变乱交织的世界注入稳定性。”
《纽约时报》在报道这次会见时用的题目是“峰会之后中国对普京的战争的支持似乎出现动摇“（Chinese Support for Putin’s War Looks More Shaky After Summit）。约翰·霍普金斯大学教授拉德申科（Sergey Radchenko）对该报记者说，中国领导人的话可以解读为北京批评莫斯科没有尽到大国的责任，给全球带来了不稳定（China appeared to telegraph “a reproach to the Russians, that they’re not acting like a great power, that they are creating instability”）。人民大学的荣休教授时殷弘对记者说，这是近年来中俄领导人峰会后对双边关系最低调的报道。
有趣的是俄罗斯卫星通信社在自己的网站没有发布任何独立信息，而是全文转载了新华社的报道，报道题目是“中方愿同俄方一道努力为变乱交织的世界注入稳定性”。一些密切关注中俄关系的专家注意到，俄罗斯卫星通讯社对普京总统与中国人大委员长栗战书会面的报道与中国的报道大相径庭。
然而，普京在与中国领导人见面时的致辞引起了西方媒体的极大关注。普京说，“我们非常赞赏中国朋友对乌克兰危机所持的平衡的立场。我们理解你们对此危机的问题和担忧。”
美联社的报道说，这是俄罗斯军队在乌克兰东北部战场上遭受重创以来普京第一次谈及中方的关切。
中俄两国领导人见面致辞有以下几个值得关注的问题。
首先，中方是在什么时候通过什么方式表达自己对乌克兰危机的问题和担忧。北京的担忧会不会促使普京尽快与乌克兰议和？
其次，普京为什么会公开承认中国对乌克兰危机的担忧。这一承认实际上为中国的中立立场提供了最有力的证据。是北京要求普京这样做的吗？一向刚愎自用的普京为什么会对北京“妥协”？难道是他担心不这样做中国会消弱与莫斯科越来越重要的经贸关系？
最后，莫斯科和北京关系的未来走向如何？因为在战场上的节节失利，莫斯科对北京的压力也许只能做出让步。当然，在美国及其盟国在台湾和其他问题上对中国一直极限施压的情况下，北京不会与莫斯科走得太远。
不支持俄罗斯对乌克兰的战争符合北京的长远利益，但把莫斯科一股脑推开也不利于北京捍卫自己的核心利益和应对以美国为首的西方国家对它的崛起的几乎丧心病狂的遏制。
当然，克里姆林宫发布的是两国领导人见面时的公开致辞，他们一对一交谈时又会说什么就不得而知了。
克里姆林宫网站用俄文和英文发布了习近平主席和普京总统的讲话，本站编辑特从英文翻译了普京讲话的部分内容。
我想说我六个月前在北京冬奥会期间与主席先生见面。在过去的六个月里，世界发生了巨大的变化，但是有一件事没有任何变化，那就是中国与俄罗斯的友谊……
俄中两国之间的合作可以被看做是一个典范。莫斯科和北京在外交政策上的协调为保证全球和地区稳定发挥了关键作用。我们共同代表一个正义的、以国际法为基础和由联合国主导的公正、民主和多极的世界秩序，这个秩序不是由一些人提出并且不加解释地强加给别人的规则为基础的。
总而言之，我必须说，要建立一个单极世界的企图最近显得愈发丑陋，并且是这个星球上绝大多数国家所不能接受的。
我们非常赞赏中国朋友对乌克兰危机所持的平衡的立场。我们理解你们对此危机的问题和担忧。当然，我们在今天的会谈中会更详尽地解释我们的立场，虽然我们之前也这样做过。
我们坚决支持一个中国的原则。我们谴责美国及其卫星国在台湾海峡的挑衅。我们最近在海参崴与中国人大的委员长栗战书对此有过交谈。
我们两国之间多方面的关系正积极发展。去年，贸易额增加了35%，达1,400亿美元。今年头7个月，双边贸易又增加了25%。我坚信到年底我们又会创造一个新纪录。正如我们所同意的，在不远的将来，我们的贸易总额会突破2,000亿美元或更多。
……
新华网：习近平会见俄罗斯总统普京
2022年09月15日
新华社乌兹别克斯坦撒马尔罕9月15日电（记者范伟国 刘华）当地时间15日下午，国家主席习近平在撒马尔罕国宾馆同俄罗斯总统普京举行双边会见，就中俄关系和共同关心的国际和地区问题交换意见。
习近平指出，今年以来，中俄保持了卓有成效的战略沟通。两国各领域合作稳步推进，体育交流年活动有序展开，地方合作和人文交流更加热络，在国际舞台上密切协调，维护国际关系基本准则。面对世界之变、时代之变、历史之变，中方愿同俄方一道努力，体现大国担当，发挥引领作用，为变乱交织的世界注入稳定性。
习近平强调，中方愿同俄方在涉及彼此核心利益问题上相互有力支持，深化贸易、农业、互联互通等领域务实合作。双方要加强在上海合作组织、亚信、金砖国家等多边框架内的协调和配合，推动各方增进团结互信，拓展务实合作，维护本地区安全利益，维护广大发展中国家和新兴市场国家共同利益。
普京预祝中国共产党第二十次全国代表大会取得圆满成功，相信在习近平主席领导下，中国经济社会发展将不断取得新成就。普京表示，当今世界正在发生许多变化，唯一不变的是俄中友谊与互信，俄中全面战略协作伙伴关系稳固如山。俄中都主张推动更加公平合理的国际秩序，树立了国际关系典范。俄方坚定恪守一个中国原则，谴责个别国家在涉及中国核心利益问题上采取挑衅行动。俄方愿同中方巩固深化双多边沟通协作，扩大经贸、能源等重点领域合作。俄方愿同中方一道，推动上海合作组织成员国继续在互不干涉内政原则基础上深化合作，打造维护地区安全稳定的权威平台。
习近平赞赏俄罗斯坚持一个中国原则，强调台湾是中国的一部分，中方坚决反对“台独”分裂势力和外部干涉，任何国家都无权做台湾问题的裁判官。
丁薛祥、杨洁篪、王毅、何立峰等参加会见。
Speeches by Vladimir Putting and Xi Jinping
Vladimir Putin:
Dear Comrade Xi Jinping! Dear friend!
Dear Chinese colleagues!
I am glad to welcome all of you to the meeting.
I would like to note that the Chairman and I met six months ago in Olympic Beijing, and many events have taken place during this time. The world is changing rapidly, but only one thing remains unchanged: the friendship between China and Russia, our good and in the full sense of the word strategic comprehensive partnership, and we continue to strengthen these relations. On the eve of the upcoming 20th Congress of the Communist Party in October, I would like to wish you, dear Comrade Chairman, further success in implementing the large-scale plan for the dynamic development of the Chinese nation.
Russian-Chinese interstate cooperation can be considered a model. The foreign policy tandem of Moscow and Beijing plays a key role in ensuring global and regional stability. We jointly stand for the formation of a just, democratic and multipolar world order based on international law and the central role of the UN, and not on some rules that someone has come up with and is trying to impose on others, without even explaining what it is.
In general, I must say that the attempts to create a unipolar world have recently acquired an absolutely ugly shape and are absolutely unacceptable for the vast majority of states on the planet.
We highly appreciate the balanced position of our Chinese friends in connection with the Ukrainian crisis. We understand your questions and concerns in this regard. During today’s meeting, of course, we will explain in detail our position on this issue, although we have spoken about this before.
For our part, we firmly adhere to the One China principle. We condemn the provocations of the United States and its satellites in the Taiwan Strait. We talked about this with the head of parliament, Chairman [of the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress Li Zhanshu], most recently in Vladivostok.
Multifaceted ties between our countries are actively developing. Last year, trade increased by 35 percent and exceeded $140 billion. In the first seven months of this year, the volume of mutual trade increased by another 25 percent. I am convinced that by the end of the year we will reach new record levels, and in the near future, as agreed, we will increase our annual trade turnover to $200 billion or more.
Tomorrow we are to take part in the meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization. I would like to note that after a three-year break caused by the pandemic, it will be held in person. Now this is especially important, since the task is to ensure the all-round strengthening of the SCO as a platform for constructive and constructive interaction.
The organization includes countries with different cultural and civilizational traditions, foreign policy guidelines and models of national development, however, building work on the principles of equality and mutual benefit, respect for each other’s sovereignty and refusal to interfere in internal affairs made it possible to turn this organization into a an effective mechanism for multilateral cooperation.
Today it is the largest regional organization in the world, which has united a vast geographical area and about half of the population of our planet.
I am sure that our today’s meeting will give an additional impetus to the deepening of the Russian-Chinese strategic partnership both on a bilateral basis and internationally.
Thank you.
Xi Jinping (retranslated):
Dear President Putin! My dear and old friend!
I am very glad to our new meeting.
In February of this year, it was a pleasure for us to celebrate together the day of the beginning of spring and the opening of the Winter Olympics, and to discuss grandiose plans for the development of Chinese-Russian relations.
In the context of a global pandemic, we continue to maintain effective strategic contacts, in particular through telephone conversations.
In the face of the colossal changes of our time on a global scale, unprecedented in the history of our times, we are ready with our Russian colleagues to set an example of a responsible world power and play a leading role in bringing such a rapidly changing world onto a trajectory of sustainable and positive development.
I would like to take this opportunity – I am ready to exchange views with you on the bilateral agenda, as well as on international and regional topics of mutual interest.