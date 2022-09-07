英文线上讲座：俄乌战争对中国的影响

by

美国东部时间9月19日（周一）上午10点到11点15分
北京时间9月19日（周一）晚上10点到11：15分

主办机构：亚特兰大中国研究中心美国卡特中心中美印象网站

媒体合作机构：龙鹰卫视

点击这里注册线上讲座

“The War in Ukraine: What it means for China”

Moderator:

Katherine Peavy, Editor, Export Compliance Manager Journal

Panelists:

Dr. Yawei Liu, Senior Advisor on China, The Carter Center, and Associate Director of the China Research Center

Dr. John Wagner Givens, Associate Professor of International Studies, Spelman College, and Associate of the China Research Center

Dr. Andy Wedeman, Professor of Political Science, Georgia State University, and Associate of the China Research Center

Tags:

Don't Miss

Latest from Blog

高玉生：俄罗斯战败对世界意味着什么

高玉生认为，这场战争下一阶段的对抗力度和强度可能进一步提高。不排除扩大和升级的可能性。这是因为：各方的目标截然相反，南辕北辙。确保克里米亚的归属和对乌东的占领显然是俄的底线。而乌克兰不会在主权和领土完整问题上向俄让步，决心通过战争收复乌东和克里米亚。美国、北约和欧盟一再申明打败普京的决心。

邓小平1992年南巡讲话全文

1992年1月17日，88岁的邓小平坐在南行列车上，开始了他的南方之行。从1月18日到2月21日，邓小平视察了武昌、深圳、珠海、上海等地并发表重要谈话。