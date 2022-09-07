英文线上讲座：俄乌战争对中国的影响

美国东部时间9月19日（周一）上午10点到11点15分

北京时间9月19日（周一）晚上10点到11：15分

主办机构：亚特兰大中国研究中心和美国卡特中心中美印象网站

媒体合作机构：龙鹰卫视

点击这里注册线上讲座

“The War in Ukraine: What it means for China”

Moderator:

Katherine Peavy, Editor, Export Compliance Manager Journal

Panelists:

Dr. Yawei Liu, Senior Advisor on China, The Carter Center, and Associate Director of the China Research Center

Dr. John Wagner Givens, Associate Professor of International Studies, Spelman College, and Associate of the China Research Center

Dr. Andy Wedeman, Professor of Political Science, Georgia State University, and Associate of the China Research Center