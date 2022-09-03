英文线上讲座：创新与中美关系

by

英文线上讲座：创新与中美关系

Finding Firmer Ground: The Role of Innovation in U.S.-China Relations

Organizers: The Carter Center & Intellisia Institute

Supported by the China Research Center of Atlanta and Dragon-Eagle Television

讲座时间：美国东部时间9月8日20:30，北京时间9月9日8:30

20:30, September 8, 2022 (Eastern Standard Time)

08:30, September 9, 2022 (Beijing Time)

扫描二维码注册讲座：
Zoom Link

https://us06web.zoom.us/j/83021085006?pwd=aW5IYjdBWllFY3AzWUJyMHY3RGtndz09

Number: 830 2108 5006  Password: 432485

Guiding Questions

1. The global issues nowadays need to be solved by major powers’ collaboration and technological innovation. What are the difficulties in innovation cooperation between China and the U.S. on these issues? How can these problems be solved?

2. In what areas of innovation do China and the U.S. share common interests? How to advance China-U.S. dialogue and innovation cooperation in these areas?

3. What role can innovation play in promoting bilateral relations and expanding people-to-people exchanges? And how can innovation play the role?

Program

Time

Agenda

TBC

Welcome Speech

 

Yawei Liu, Senior Advisor on China, The Carter Center

 

Dingding Chen, President, Intellisia Institute & Professor, School of International Studies at Jinan University

TBC

One-to-one Dialogue

Joe Bankoff, Former Chair, the Sam Nunn School of International Affairs & Distinguished Professor of the Practice at Georgia Institute of Technology

Xufeng Zhu, Professor and Executive Dean, the School of Public Policy and Management at Tsinghua University & Executive Director of the Institute for Sustainable Development Goals at Tsinghua University

TBC

Comment, Discussion and Conclusion

Invited Participants

Dingding Chen, President of Intellisia Institute, Professor of the School of International Studies at Jinan University

CHEN Dingding is professor and doctoral supervisor of International Relations and Associate Dean of the Institute for Belt and Road Initiative and Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macau Greater Bay Area at Jinan University. He was once Associate President of the International Studies Association Asia-Pacific (2014-2018). He is now a non-resident research fellow in both Germany’s Global Public Policy Institute and the School of Advanced International Studies at Johns Hopkins University, and senior researcher in the Globalization Institute at Tsinghua University.

Joe Bankoff, Chair of the Sam Nunn School of International Affairs and Distinguished Professor of the Practice at Georgia Institute of Technology

Mr.  Bankoff was appointed Chair of the Sam Nunn School of International Affairs in July 2012 following six years as President & CEO of Atlanta’s Woodruff Arts Center and 34 years as a partner at the law firm of King & Spalding. He served as the Nunn School Chair for 7 years and is now a Distinguished Professor of the Practice.  Mr. Bankoff’s role as Chair of the Nunn School has given him remarkable opportunities to explore and seek to understand a wide range of global challenges. He has lectured on his interests in innovation eco-systems and economic development in China and Europe. He represented Georgia Tech at Economic Development Conferences in Shenzhen China, at the China European International Business School in Shanghai and in the Urban Innovation Dialogs in Bilbao Spain. He has been a delegate to the WIPO Intellectual Property conference in Shanghai. He now Chairs the Board of the Georgia Foreign Trade Zone based in Atlanta.

Xufeng Zhu, Professor and Executive Dean of the School of Public Policy and Management at Tsinghua University, Executive Director of the Institute for Sustainable Development Goals at Tsinghua

Xufeng Zhu is Professor and Executive Dean at the School of Public Policy and Management (SPPM) and Executive Director of the Institute for Sustainable Development Goals, Tsinghua University (TUSDG), Director of the Science & Technology Development and Governance Center, Tsinghua University (TUSTDG), Editor-in-Chief of China Public Administration Review, and Director of the Think Tank Research Center of the SPPM. His research interests include public policy theories, Science & Technology policy, environment and climate policy, and public governance in transitional China. He has published five books in English and Chinese and has published over thirty English articles in Journal of Public Administration Research and Theory, Public Administration Review, Governance, Public Administration, Policy Studies Journal, The China Quarterly, Public Management Review, and other international journals and dozens of articles in Chinese journals such as Social Sciences in China, Sociological Studies, and Management World, which are highly prestigious academic journals in respective fields. He was also nominated by United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres as a member of the UN Committee for Development Policy (CDP).

Yawei Liu, Director of the China Program at the Carter Center

Yawei Liu is the senior advisor for China at The Carter Center and a member of the Council on Foreign Relations. He is also the associate director of the China Research Center in Atlanta and an adjunct professor of Political Science at Emory University. He is the founding editor of www.chinaelections.org which went online in 2002. He launched the US-China Perception Monitor websites [www.uscnpm.org (English) and www.uscnpm.com (Chinese)] in 2014. Yawei earned his B.A in English literature from Xian Foreign Languages Institute (1982), M.A. in recent Chinese history from the University of Hawaii (1989) and Ph. D. in American History from Emory University (1996).

